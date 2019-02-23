Sam Houston St. defeats Houston Baptist 119-113 in 2OT

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Twins Josh Delaney and Cameron Delaney combined for 55 points and Sam Houston State defeated Houston Baptist 119-113 in double overtime on Saturday night despite blowing a 25-point lead late in the second half.

Houston Baptist trailed 90-65 with 5:17 remaining before going on a 21-0 run. The Huskies missed only one shot in that stretch and later tied the game at 95-all on a 3-pointer by Ian DuBose with eight seconds left in regulation to force OT.

The Delaneys scored all of SHSU’s points in overtime and the game went to the second overtime tied at 108. Josh Delaney’s 3-pointer with 3:33 remaining put the Bearkats ahead for good at 113-110.

Josh Delaney scored 30 points, tying his career high, and added seven assists. Cameron Delaney scored 25 points, matching his career high. He had seven rebounds and six assists. The Bearkats shot 59 percent from the field, made a season-high 18 3-pointers on 30 attempts and connected on 19 of 25 free throws. The Bearkats (19-9, 14-1 Southland Conference) had a season-high 31 assists.

Backup guard Oliver Lynch-Daniels led the Huskies (10-15, 6-8) with a career-high 24 points. DuBose scored 23 and Ty Dalton had 21 to match his season high. Houston Baptist shot 48 percent and had a 51-37 rebounding advantage.

