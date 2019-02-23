Pridgett scores 20 to carry Montana past Montana St. 89-83

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Sayeed Pridgett had 20 points as Montana won its 10th straight game, beating Montana State 89-83 on Saturday night.

Kendal Manuel had 19 points for Montana (20-6, 13-2 Big Sky Conference). Ahmaad Rorie added 18 points, eight assists and seven rebounds. Donaven Dorsey had 16 points for the home team.

Montana posted a season-high 15 3-pointers.

Tyler Hall had 23 points for the Bobcats (12-14, 9-7). Keljin Blevins added 20 points and eight rebounds. Harald Frey had 19 points.

The Grizzlies improve to 2-0 against the Bobcats on the season. Montana defeated Montana State 83-78 on Feb. 2. Montana takes on Northern Colorado at home on Monday. Montana State plays Northern Arizona at home next Saturday.

