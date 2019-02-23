Pierce carries William & Mary over UNC Wilmington 71-63

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Justin Pierce had 14 points, nine rebounds and six assists as William & Mary got past UNC Wilmington 71-63 on Saturday.

Matt Milon had 19 points for William & Mary (12-16, 8-8 Colonial Athletic Association), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Nathan Knight added 18 points.

The Tribe forced a season-high 20 turnovers.

Kai Toews had 17 points and seven assists for the Seahawks (9-21, 5-12). Ty Gadsden added 12 points. Devontae Cacok had 11 points and nine rebounds. He also committed eight turnovers.

Jeantal Cylla, the Seahawks’ second leading scorer entering the matchup at 14 points per game, shot only 17 percent in the game (1 of 6).

The Tribe evened the season series against the Seahawks with the win. UNC Wilmington defeated William & Mary 93-88 on Jan. 24. William & Mary faces Towson on the road on Thursday. UNC Wilmington finishes out the regular season against College of Charleston on the road next Saturday.

