Pelicans sit Davis in matchup against Lakers

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — All-Star forward Anthony Davis was held out of the New Orleans Pelicans’ lineup against the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night.

It was the first meeting between the Western Conference rivals since Davis asked last month for the Pelicans to trade him, reportedly with the Lakers being his preferred destination.

The official reason for Davis not playing was rest. The Pelicans were finishing a set of back-to-back games after losing 126-111 at Indiana on Friday.

The Pelicans have two more sets of back-to-back games this season. Neither includes a game against the Lakers, though New Orleans and Los Angeles meet twice more, including a game Wednesday night at Staples Center.

Gentry said the decision to not play Davis against the Lakers was made before Saturday.

