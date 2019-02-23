Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

New Marlins catcher Alfaro hurts knee chasing foul ball

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Newly acquired Miami Marlins catcher Jorge Alfaro bruised his right knee Saturday when he collided with the dugout railing and then fell down the steps chasing a foul ball.

Alfaro finished the inning but then came out of the team’s spring training opener against the St. Louis Cardinals. He said he wasn’t seriously hurt.

Alfaro was obtained two weeks ago along with two pitching prospects and international signing bonus money from the Philadelphia Phillies for All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Saturday’s Scores

Saturday’s Scores

2:52 pm
Paige, Carvacho carry Colorado St. over Wyoming 83-48

Paige, Carvacho carry Colorado St. over Wyoming 83-48

2:43 pm
Nikitina, implicated in Sochi, wins World Cup skeleton title

Nikitina, implicated in Sochi, wins World Cup skeleton title

12:21 pm
Saturday’s Scores
Sports

Saturday’s Scores

Paige, Carvacho carry Colorado St. over Wyoming 83-48
Sports

Paige, Carvacho carry Colorado St. over Wyoming 83-48

Nikitina, implicated in Sochi, wins World Cup skeleton title
Sports

Nikitina, implicated in Sochi, wins World Cup skeleton title

Scroll to top
Skip to content