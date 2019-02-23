Najdawi carries The Citadel past Samford 87-83 in OT

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Zane Najdawi had 24 points, eight rebounds and seven blocks as The Citadel narrowly defeated Samford 87-83 in overtime on Saturday. Lew Stallworth added 23 points for The Citadel. Stallworth also had eight assists and five steals for The Citadel.

Najdawi tied it at 71 at the end of regulation on a 3-pointer and The Citadel made six straight free throws in the final minute of overtime.

Kaiden Rice had 15 points for The Citadel (12-15, 4-12 Southern Conference). Alex Reed added 12 points and eight rebounds.

Myron Gordon had 23 points for Samford (16-13, 6-10). Josh Sharkey added 18 points and six assists. Robert Allen had 13 points and 18 rebounds.

The Citadel evened the season series against Samford with the win. Samford defeated The Citadel 80-77 on Jan. 17. The Citadel faces UNC Greensboro at home on Thursday. Samford plays Furman at home on Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com