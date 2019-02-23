Myers scores 13 to lift New Orleans over McNeese St. 60-51

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Jahmel Myers came off the bench to tally 13 points to lift New Orleans to a 60-51 win over McNeese State on Saturday.

Bryson Robinson had 13 points for New Orleans (16-10, 11-4 Southland Conference). Troy Green added 10 points. Gerrale Gates had nine rebounds for the road team.

After falling behind 33-24 at the half, New Orleans outscored McNeese State 36-18 in the second half to earn the victory. The Cowboys’ 18 second-half points marked a season low for the team.

Shamarkus Kennedy had 14 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks for the Cowboys (8-19, 4-10).

James Harvey, the Cowboys’ second leading scorer coming into the matchup at 12 points per game, was held to only 6 points (2 of 12).

The Privateers improve to 2-0 against the Cowboys on the season. New Orleans defeated McNeese State 79-66 on Jan. 12. New Orleans matches up against Sam Houston State at home on Wednesday. McNeese State matches up against Nicholls State on the road on Wednesday.

___

___

