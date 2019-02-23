Martin leads No. 6 Nevada to 74-68 win over Fresno State

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Caleb Martin scored 24 points and No. 6 Nevada avoided losing consecutive games for the first time this season, beating Fresno State 74-68 Saturday night.

The Wolf Pack trailed 62-60 with 4:34 left, but went on a 8-0 run over the next two minutes to grab its largest lead of the game.

Jordan Caroline added 17 points, Tre’Shawn Thurman had 14 points and 10 rebounds, and Jazz Johnson scored 10 points in his first start of the season for Nevada (25-2, 12-2 Mountain West).

The Bulldogs (19-8, 10-5) got a much better effort from their frontcourt in this game — matching the Wolf Pack with 32 rebounds and outscoring them 28-20 in paint — than in Nevada’s 74-64 win at Fresno State on Jan. 12.

Fresno State jumped to a fast start, connecting on its first four shots — all 3-pointers — en route to an early 12-6 lead.

Nevada shot 62 percent from beyond the arc in the first half to take a 42-39 lead at the break. The Wolf Pack finished 54 percent on 3s for the game.

Fresno State held Nevada to 33 percent shooting in the second half.

Deshon Taylor led Fresno State with 30 points on 11-for-19 shooting. Taylor’s effort mirrored his performance last time he played at Nevada and had a career-high 32 points on Jan. 31, 2018.

BIG PICTURE

Fresno State: The Bulldogs lost their second-straight game, now three games out of first place in the Mountain West standings with three games left.

Nevada: The Wolf Pack rebounded from their second loss of the season Wednesday at San Diego State and took a half-game lead over Utah State in the conference standings.

UP NEXT

Fresno State: Hosts Wyoming on Wednesday night.

Nevada: Hosts in-state rival UNLV on Wednesday night.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25