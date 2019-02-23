Love leads Wright St. over Youngstown St. 82-54

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Loudon Love had a career-high 26 points as Wright State easily beat Youngstown State 82-54 on Saturday.

Mark Hughes had 14 points for Wright State (18-11, 12-4 Horizon League), which won its sixth consecutive game. Cole Gentry added 12 points. Malachi Smith had seven rebounds and seven assists for the hosts.

Michael Akuchie had 12 points for the Penguins (12-18, 8-9).

The Raiders improve to 2-0 against the Penguins for the season. Wright State defeated Youngstown State 80-74 on Jan. 17. Wright State takes on Green Bay on the road on Thursday. Youngstown State finishes out the regular season against Cleveland St. at home next Saturday.

