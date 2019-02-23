Kyle Busch sets Truck Series record with 52nd win

HAMPTON, Ga. (AP) — Kyle Busch broke a tie with Ron Hornaday Jr. for the NASCAR Truck Series victory record Saturday at Atlanta Motor Speedway, winning No. 52 in a race delayed by rain with nine laps to go.

Busch is set to make his 500th career NASCAR Cup start Sunday.

Busch took Stage 1 and had an unscheduled stop shortly thereafter, but went from 24th to first to claim the second stage and went on for his fifth series win at Atlanta.

Johnny Sauter finished second, and Grant Enfinger, Brett Moffitt and Ben Rhodes rounded out the top five.

There was a red flag with 13 laps to go after a multi-truck crash on the front stretch. The trucks were under caution until the race was delayed for weather and restarted with five laps left. Busch was never challenged after that in a race he led 92 of the 130 laps.

