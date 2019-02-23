Kegler, Baylor turn back West Virginia 82-75

WACO, Texas (AP) — Mario Kegler had 23 points and 10 rebounds, including a 3-pointer that gave Baylor the lead for good and six free throws in the final minute in an 82-75 win over West Virginia on Saturday.

In a game that featured more fouls (51) than field goals made (47) and 12 lead changes, the Bears (18-9, 9-5 Big 12) outscored the Mountaineers 16-5 in the final 2:45 to secure the win.

Devonte Bandoo scored 22 points off the bench for Baylor, which also received 15 points and 14 rebounds from Mark Vital and 12 points from Jared Butler.

West Virginia (10-17, 2-12) led for 29 minutes, 27 seconds and had four players in double figures. But the Mountaineers went cold down the stretch and shot 6 for 22 (27 percent) from 3-point range for the game.

Lamont West had 15 points for West Virginia but was 4 for 14 from the floor and Jordan McCabe added 14. Jermaine Haley and Andrew Gordon scored 13 apiece for the Mountaineers, who lost their fifth straight.

BIG PICTURE

West Virginia used its size and physicality to pile up fouls against the Baylor big men early, but it soon after began to have its own foul difficulty. That limited the depth for a Mountaineer team that dismissed two players recently, and it allowed Baylor to eventually pull ahead in the rebounding battle, 37-33.

Baylor clinched at least a .500 record in Big 12 and further solidified its standing for an NCAA tournament berth despite a rash of injuries that threatened to derail its season. The Bears have struggled from the free throw line for most of the season, but they were 9 for 11 in the final 2:01 to put this one away.

UP NEXT

West Virginia returns home to face TCU on Tuesday.

Baylor remains at home to meet Texas on Wednesday.