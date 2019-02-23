Jackson scores 10 to carry NC A&T past SC State 63-62

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Ronald Jackson registered 10 points as NC A&T won its seventh consecutive home game, narrowly beating South Carolina State 63-62 on Saturday.

Kameron Langley had 10 points and eight assists for NC A&T (15-12, 10-3 Mid-Eastern Conference). Ibrahim Sylla added four blocks.

Jahmari Etienne had 14 points for the Bulldogs (7-22, 5-8). Lavar Harewood added 14 points. Damni Applewhite had 11 points and 12 rebounds.

The Aggies improve to 2-0 against the Bulldogs on the season. NC A&T defeated South Carolina State 80-77 on Jan. 5. NC A&T faces Savannah State at home on Monday. South Carolina State takes on NC Central on the road on Monday.

___

___

