Jackson carries E Michigan over W Michigan 77-76 in OT

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Paul Jackson scored 18 points as Eastern Michigan narrowly defeated Western Michigan 77-76 in overtime on Saturday.

Jackson’s jumper gave the Eagles a 74-66 lead with 1:18 remaining in OT but EMU made only 3 of 10 free throws down the stretch and missed its final four tries from the line. Still, EMU led 77-73 after Kevin McAdoo missed two free throws with 7 seconds remaining. Jared Printy made a 3-pointer for Western Michigan as time ran out.

James Thompson IV added 17 points for the Eagles, while McAdoo chipped in 16. Thompson IV also had 11 rebounds for the Eagles.

Boubacar Toure had 11 points and three blocks for Eastern Michigan (13-14, 7-7 Mid-American Conference).

Elijah Minnie, whose 14 points per game coming into the contest led the Eagles, had 7 points. He shot 20 percent from 3-point range (1 of 5).

Seth Dugan had 15 points, 10 rebounds and five assists for the Broncos (8-19, 2-12). Michael Flowers added 14 points. Josh Davis had 14 points and 12 rebounds.

The Eagles improved to 2-0 against the Broncos for the season. Eastern Michigan defeated Western Michigan 93-67 on Jan. 26.

Eastern Michigan plays Central Michigan at home on Tuesday. Western Michigan matches up against Northern Illinois on the road on Tuesday.

