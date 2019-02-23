Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Indians sign RHP Tyler Clippard, durable arm for bullpen

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) — The Indians officially signed former All-Star reliever Tyler Clippard, who brings experience and durability to their revamped bullpen.

Clippard received a minor league contract and roster invitation from the Indians. If he makes the 40-man roster, Clippard would receive a $2.5 million salary while in the majors. The sides reached agreement earlier in the week and finalized the deal Saturday.

The 34-year-old right-hander spent last season with Toronto. He finished fourth in the AL with 73 appearances and posted a 3.67 ERA.

Clippard enters 2019 ranked sixth among current relievers with 698 career games. Clippard has also pitched for both New York teams, Houston, the White Sox, Arizona, Oakland and Washington.

He’s 52-46 with a 3.16 ERA since 2007. Clippard has also never been on the injured list in 12 years.

The Indians are reconfiguring their bullpen this season after choosing not to re-sign career saves leader Cody Allen or elite lefty Andrew Miller.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Nikitina, implicated in Sochi, wins World Cup skeleton title

Nikitina, implicated in Sochi, wins World Cup skeleton title

12:21 pm
No. 8 Western Michigan Rallies for 5-4 Overtime Win Over Colorado College

No. 8 Western Michigan Rallies for 5-4 Overtime Win Over Colorado College

10:56 pm
Air Force and Mercyhurst skate to 3-3 overtime tie

Air Force and Mercyhurst skate to 3-3 overtime tie

9:27 pm
Nikitina, implicated in Sochi, wins World Cup skeleton title
Sports

Nikitina, implicated in Sochi, wins World Cup skeleton title

No. 8 Western Michigan Rallies for 5-4 Overtime Win Over Colorado College
Sports

No. 8 Western Michigan Rallies for 5-4 Overtime Win Over Colorado College

Air Force and Mercyhurst skate to 3-3 overtime tie
Sports

Air Force and Mercyhurst skate to 3-3 overtime tie

Scroll to top
Skip to content