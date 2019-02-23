Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Holmes helps No. 19 Texas women roll past Texas Tech 81-57

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Joyner Holmes scored 16 of her 20 points in a dominant first half and No. 19 Texas rolled to an 81-57 win over Texas Tech on Saturday.

Danni Williams added 16 points for the Longhorns (21-6, 11-4 Big 12 Conference), who rolled to a 16-2 lead with Holmes scoring the first six points of the game and Williams knocking down two 3-pointers.

Texas hit 8 of 14 shots in the first quarter, including 3 of 4 3-pointers while the Red Raiders started 3 of 14 and trailed 21-6. It was 40-17 at the half. Texas was 15 of 29 with four 3s and Texas Tech was 1 of 11 from distance and 7 of 25 overall.

Charli Collier scored 14 points off the bench for the Longhorns, who shot 52 percent overall and made 5 of 10 3s. Texas made just 12 of 21 free throws but outrebounded Tech 48-25 with four players having at least six rebounds.

Chrislyn Carr led the Red Raiders (12-14, 3-12) with 19 points and Brittany Brewer added 13.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
No. 8 Western Michigan Rallies for 5-4 Overtime Win Over Colorado College

No. 8 Western Michigan Rallies for 5-4 Overtime Win Over Colorado College

10:56 pm
Air Force and Mercyhurst skate to 3-3 overtime tie

Air Force and Mercyhurst skate to 3-3 overtime tie

9:27 pm
Jokic helps Nuggets beat Mavs as Doncic sits with sore ankle

Jokic helps Nuggets beat Mavs as Doncic sits with sore ankle

9:18 pm
No. 8 Western Michigan Rallies for 5-4 Overtime Win Over Colorado College
Sports

No. 8 Western Michigan Rallies for 5-4 Overtime Win Over Colorado College

Air Force and Mercyhurst skate to 3-3 overtime tie
Sports

Air Force and Mercyhurst skate to 3-3 overtime tie

Jokic helps Nuggets beat Mavs as Doncic sits with sore ankle
Sports

Jokic helps Nuggets beat Mavs as Doncic sits with sore ankle

Scroll to top
Skip to content