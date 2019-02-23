Heading leads California Baptist over CSU Bakersfield 72-58

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Jordan Heading had a season-high 28 points as California Baptist defeated Cal State Bakersfield 72-58 on Saturday night.

Heading shot 6 for 8 on 3-pointers.

Milan Acquaah had 11 points and eight assists for California Baptist (15-11, 6-6 Western Athletic Conference). Ty Rowell added 11 points. De’jon Davis had 12 rebounds for the visitors.

Jarkel Joiner had 22 points for the Roadrunners (16-11, 7-6). Rickey Holden added 10 points. Damiyne Durham had 10 points.

The Lancers evened the season series against the Roadrunners with the win. Cal State Bakersfield defeated California Baptist 88-84 on Jan. 24. California Baptist takes on Seattle at home on Thursday. Cal State Bakersfield plays Grand Canyon on the road next Saturday.

