Hands leads UCLA’s 2nd-half rally to beat Oregon 90-83

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jaylen Hands scored all of his 27 points in the second half when he led a 19-point comeback to help UCLA beat Oregon 90-83 on Saturday night.

Kris Wilkes added 20 points and Jules Bernard had a career-high 20 for the Bruins (15-13, 8-7 Pac-12), who outscored the Ducks 62-39 over the final 20 minutes. UCLA completed a season sweep of the Ducks, having stunned them 87-84 in overtime last month when the Bruins rallied from a nine-point deficit with less than 58 seconds left in regulation.

This time, the Bruins got their comeback going much earlier.

Payton Pritchard’s 3-pointer opened the second half and pushed Oregon’s lead to 19 points.

The Ducks led 53-38 when the Bruins took over.

They ran off 17 straight points, including three consecutive 3-pointers by Hands, to take their first lead of the game, 55-53. Hands added a pair of free throws and a fast-break layup during the spurt.

The Ducks tied the game at 62-all on two free throws by Kenny Wooten, but they never led again.

Louis King’s 3-pointer drew the Ducks to 68-65 before UCLA closed the game on a 24-18 run.

Pritchard and Paul White scored 18 points each for Oregon (15-12, 6-8).

UCLA hit 14 pointers in the game, led by Hands with seven. Wilkes had four.

The Ducks raced to a nine-point lead 2 ½ minutes into the game. UCLA fought back to tie it three times before Oregon closed out the half on a 24-8 run. The Ducks hit four of their eight first-half 3-pointers during the spurt that gave them a 44-28 lead.

BIG PICTURE

Oregon: The Ducks’ third straight loss sets them up for a tough closing stretch. They host second-place Arizona State next week and travel to first-place Washington to end the regular season.

UCLA: The Bruins have won two in a row and need a strong finish to build momentum going into the Pac-12 tourney, where their hopes rest for an NCAA Tournament bid.

UP NEXT

Oregon: Hosts Arizona State on Thursday.

UCLA: Hosts rival Southern California on Thursday in the Bruins’ last regular-season home game.

