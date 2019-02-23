Gumbs-Frater lifts Coastal Carolina past Georgia St. 95-82

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Tyrell Gumbs-Frater had a career-high 29 points as Coastal Carolina beat Georgia State 95-82 on Saturday.

Tommy Burton had 15 points and eight rebounds for Coastal Carolina (13-13, 7-7 Sun Belt Conference), which snapped its four-game losing streak. Zac Cuthbertson added 15 points and 14 rebounds. Ajay Sanders had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Coastal Carolina put up 58 points in the first half, a season best for the team.

D’Marcus Simonds scored a season-high 31 points for the Panthers (19-9, 10-5). Damon Wilson added 18 points and six rebounds. Kane Williams had 12 points.

Coastal Carolina faces Louisiana-Lafayette on the road on Thursday. Georgia State plays Arkansas State at home on Thursday.

