Green lifts Old Dominion past Western Kentucky 67-63

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Xavier Green had a career-high 22 points as Old Dominion narrowly beat Western Kentucky 67-63 on Saturday.

Green hit 6 of 9 3-pointers. His 3-pointer tied the game at 63 heading to the final minute. After a blocked shot by ODU’s Dajour Dickens, Green hit the go-ahead jumper with 16 seconds to go. After a turnover by Western Kentucky, B.J. Stith made two free throws to give Old Dominion a four-point lead with eight seconds left.

Stith had 18 points for Old Dominion (22-6, 12-3 Conference USA), which earned its sixth consecutive win and has won 11 of 12 to remain in first place in the conference. Ahmad Caver added 13 points. Jason Wade had six rebounds for the home team.

Western Kentucky put up 21 points in the first half, a season low, and trailed 26-21 at the break.

Taveion Hollingsworth had 17 points for the Hilltoppers (16-12, 9-6). Lamonte Bearden added 13 points and seven assists. Bassey had 13 points.

The Monarchs improved to 2-0 against the Hilltoppers for the season. Old Dominion defeated W. Kentucky 69-66 on Jan. 5.

Old Dominion plays at UTSA on Thursday. Western Kentucky plays at UAB on Thursday.

