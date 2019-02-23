Green Bay (15-13, 9-6) vs. IUPUI (15-13, 7-8)

Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Indianapolis; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay seeks revenge on IUPUI after dropping the first matchup in Green Bay. The teams last played each other on Jan. 17, when the Jaguars shot 44.1 percent from the field while limiting Green Bay to just 40 percent en route to a six-point victory.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: IUPUI’s Camron Justice has averaged 18.9 points while Evan Hall has put up 9.5 points and 5.8 rebounds. For the Phoenix, Sandy Cohen III has averaged 16.7 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.5 assists while JayQuan McCloud has put up 13.7 points.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Cohen has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Green Bay field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 31 field goals and 23 assists in those games.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Phoenix have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Jaguars. IUPUI has 38 assists on 79 field goals (48.1 percent) over its previous three matchups while Green Bay has assists on 43 of 74 field goals (58.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Green Bay offense has scored 82 points per game this season, ranking the Phoenix 22nd among Division I teams. The IUPUI defense has allowed 73.3 points per game to opponents (ranked 206th overall).

