Glotta carries Austin Peay over UT-Martin 92-78

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Zach Glotta scored a career-high 26 points as Austin Peay topped UT Martin 92-78 on Saturday.

Terry Taylor added 25 points for the Governors. Taylor also had 12 rebounds for the Governors.

Chris Porter-Bunton had 18 points for Austin Peay (21-8, 13-3 Ohio Valley Conference). Steve Harris added eight rebounds.

Craig Randall II scored a career-high 33 points for the Skyhawks (10-17, 5-11). Quintin Dove added 18 points and 12 rebounds. Delfincko Bogan had 13 points.

The Governors improve to 2-0 against the Skyhawks on the season. Austin Peay defeated UT Martin 72-70 on Jan. 12. Austin Peay plays Eastern Kentucky on the road on Thursday. UT Martin plays Belmont at home on Thursday.

