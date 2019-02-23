Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Dunn-Martin carries Duquesne past George Mason 79-78

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Tavian Dunn-Martin had a career-high 22 points as Duquesne narrowly beat George Mason 79-78 on Saturday.

The Dukes overcame a 19-point deficit to make it a close finish. Frankie Hughes scored the tying 3-pointer and Michael Hughes the go-ahead free throw in the final two minutes.

Frankie Hughes had 15 points for Duquesne (18-9, 9-5 Atlantic 10 Conference). Marcus Weathers added 14 points and 11 rebounds. Michael Hughes had 11 points for the visiting team.

Eric Williams Jr., whose 13 points per game heading into the contest led the Dukes, had only 4 points on 2-of-13 shooting.

Javon Greene had 18 points and six rebounds for the Patriots (15-12, 9-5). Otis Livingston II added 18 points. Justin Kier had 14 points and seven rebounds.

Duquesne faces Saint Bonaventure on the road on Wednesday. George Mason plays Richmond at home on Wednesday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap , using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Grubauer gets 1st shutout of season as Avs blank Preds 5-0

Grubauer gets 1st shutout of season as Avs blank Preds 5-0

6:24 pm
Saturday’s Scores

Saturday’s Scores

5:28 pm
Scottie lifts Air Force over San Jose St. 82-68

Scottie lifts Air Force over San Jose St. 82-68

4:52 pm
Grubauer gets 1st shutout of season as Avs blank Preds 5-0
Sports

Grubauer gets 1st shutout of season as Avs blank Preds 5-0

Saturday’s Scores
Sports

Saturday’s Scores

Scottie lifts Air Force over San Jose St. 82-68
Sports

Scottie lifts Air Force over San Jose St. 82-68

Scroll to top
Skip to content