Da Silva leads Missouri State past Indiana State 67-61

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Tulio Da Silva recorded 16 points and 11 rebounds to lead Missouri State to a 67-61 win over Indiana State on Saturday.

Josh Webster had 14 points and six assists for Missouri State (16-13, 10-6 Missouri Valley Conference). Keandre Cook added 11 points. Ryan Kreklow had 11 points for the home team.

Tyreke Key had 19 points for the Sycamores (14-14, 6-10). Christian Williams added six rebounds.

The Bears improve to 2-0 against the Sycamores on the season. Missouri State defeated Indiana State 72-57 on Jan. 8. Missouri State plays Illinois State on the road on Wednesday. Indiana State plays Drake on the road on Wednesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

