Currie, Gagner score, Oilers top Ducks 2-1

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Josh Currie and Sam Gagner scored and Edmonton beat the Anaheim Ducks 2-1 Saturday, as Oilers captain Connor McDavid missed the game while serving a suspension.

Mikko Koskinen made 33 saves for the Oilers, who won their second straight game.

Carter Rowney scored for the Ducks, who lost their second straight.

Despite a sluggish start, the Oilers were first on the scoreboard. Currie scored his first NHL goal in his third career NHL game, sending a rebound past Ducks goalie Kevin Boyle with four minutes to play in the first period.

Edmonton made it 2-0 on a delayed penalty 57 seconds into the second period when Gagner redirected a feed from Leon Draisaitl into the net for his second goal in four games since returning to his original NHL team in a trade with Vancouver.

The Ducks pulled within a goal 12 minutes into the middle frame when Rowney sent a shot off of the pad Koskinen and into the net.

Anaheim looked to have tied the game with the extra attacker and 45 seconds left in the third on a goal by Corey Perry, but it was called off due to incidental contact with the goalie by Adam Henrique.

Koskinen made 13 saves in the third. Boyle finished with 21 saves.

NOTES: It was the third of four meetings between the teams this season, with each taking one of the previous games. … McDavid was serving the first of a two-game suspension for a hit to the head of New York Islanders defenseman Nick Leddy on Thursday. … With veteran Ryan Getzlaf out of the lineup with an upper-body injury, rookie Sam Steel moved into the lineup at forward for the Ducks. … Boyle was making just his third NHL start in the Anaheim net. … Ducks defenseman Cam Fowler played in his 600th NHL game.

UP NEXT

Ducks: At Vancouver on Monday.

Oilers: Open a five-game trip in Nashville on Monday.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports