Cockfield II leads Arkansas St. over UALR 72-65

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Ty Cockfield II had 25 points as Arkansas State got past Arkansas-Little Rock 72-65 on Saturday.

Cockfield made all 12 of his free-throw attempts.

Grantham Gillard had 18 points and 12 rebounds for Arkansas State (12-15, 6-8 Sun Belt Conference). Tristin Walley added 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Marquis Eaton, who was second on the Red Wolves in scoring entering the matchup with 12 points per game, failed to make a shot (0 of 5).

Rayjon Tucker had 24 points and 10 rebounds for the Trojans (10-17, 5-9). Nikola Maric added 16 points.

The Red Wolves improve to 2-0 against the Trojans this season. Arkansas State defeated Arkansas-Little Rock 84-83 on Feb. 2. Arkansas State plays Georgia State on the road on Thursday. Arkansas-Little Rock plays Georgia Southern on the road on Thursday.

