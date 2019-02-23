Clemons scores 41; late block sends Campbell past Longwood

LONGWOOD, N.J. (AP) — Chris Clemons scored 41 points and blocked the potential game-winning shot attempt to help Campbell beat Longwood 74-72 on Saturday.

Clemons moved past Harry Kelly of Texas Southern into sixth on the NCAA Division I career scoring list. Clemons has scored 3,074 points in 125 games (24.6 points per game) and reached double-figure scoring in 110 straight games for third all-time in that category.

Clemons made a pair of free throws with 12.2 seconds left to put the Camels (17-11, 10-4 Big South) ahead 74-70. JaShaun Smith missed a 3-point attempt with seven seconds left, but Jordan Cintron grabbed the offensive rebound for Longwood (15-15, 5-10), got fouled and made two foul shots with four seconds left. Jaylon Wilson came up with the steal on Campbell’s inbound and fed Lorenzo Phillips, who was blocked by the 5-foot-9 star guard at the buzzer.

Clemons was 12 of 24 from the field, including 6 of 14 from distance, and hit all 11 of his free throws.

Phillips led the Lancers with 19 points.