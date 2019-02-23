Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Carolina activates S Jordan Staal from injured reserve

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes have activated center Jordan Staal from injured reserve.

General manager Don Waddell announced the move Saturday before the Hurricanes’ game at Dallas.

His return is significant for a Carolina team that began Saturday one point out of a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

The 30-year-old Staal has missed 32 of 34 games with a concussion. He suffered the injury in early December and missed five games before returning to play twice later that month, with his last game coming Dec. 22 against Pittsburgh.

He has five goals and six assists in 29 games while ranking eighth in the NHL in faceoff percentage.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

