Cal looks to end streak vs ASU

Cal (5-21, 0-14) vs. Arizona State (18-8, 9-5)

Wells-Fargo Arena, Tempe, Arizona; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State looks to extend Cal’s conference losing streak to 23 games. Cal’s last Pac-12 win came against the Oregon State Beavers 74-70 on Feb. 3, 2018. Arizona State is coming off an 80-62 home win against Stanford on Wednesday.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Arizona State’s Zylan Cheatham has averaged 11.8 points and 10.7 rebounds while Luguentz Dort has put up 16.2 points and 4.5 rebounds. For the Golden Bears, Justice Sueing has averaged 15.1 points and six rebounds while Paris Austin has put up 11.8 points and 4.4 assists.

JUMPING FOR JUSTICE: Sueing has connected on 27.2 percent of the 103 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 3 for 14 over his last three games. He’s also made 81.9 percent of his free throws this season.

BEHIND THE ARC: Cal’s Darius McNeill has attempted 164 3-pointers and connected on 36 percent of them, and is 8 for 23 over his last three games.

COLD SPELL: Cal has lost its last nine road games, scoring 66.1 points, while allowing 82.2 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Arizona State has attempted the fourth-most free throws in all of Division I. The Sun Devils have averaged 26 free throws per game.

