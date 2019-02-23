Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Brown scores 20 to carry Seattle over Chicago St. 77-57

SEATTLE (AP) — Terrell Brown had 20 points as Seattle easily defeated Chicago State 77-57 on Saturday.

Morgan Means had 12 points for Seattle (15-12, 3-9 Western Athletic Conference). Delante Jones added 10 points. Mattia Da Campo had 10 points and six rebounds for the home team.

Delshon Strickland had 17 points for the Cougars (3-25, 0-13), whose losing streak reached 17 games. Anthony Harris added 13 points and six rebounds. Rob Shaw had 12 points.

The Redhawks improve to 2-0 against the Cougars on the season. Seattle defeated Chicago State 75-47 on Jan. 24. Seattle matches up against Utah Valley at home on Tuesday. Chicago State takes on Texas Rio Grande Valley at home on Thursday.

Scottie lifts Air Force over San Jose St. 82-68

