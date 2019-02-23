Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Brown leads Georgia Southern past Appalachian St. 92-69

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Tookie Brown had 28 points as Georgia Southern routed Appalachian State 92-69 on Saturday.

Simeon Carter had 18 points for Georgia Southern (18-10, 10-5 Sun Belt Conference), which won its fourth straight game. Montae Glenn added 10 points and seven rebounds.

Justin Forrest had 15 points for the Mountaineers (9-18, 4-10). Ronshad Shabazz added 12 points. Isaac Johnson had 12 rebounds.

Georgia Southern takes on Arkansas-Little Rock at home on Thursday. Appalachian State plays Louisiana-Monroe on the road on Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Associated Press

