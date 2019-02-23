Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Breeders’ Cup winner Battle of Midway euthanized

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — Battle of Midway, winner of the 2017 Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile, was euthanized after sustaining injuries during a workout.

Dr. Rick Arthur, equine medical director of the California Horse Racing Board, says the 5-year-old bay was put down Saturday after a five-furlong workout.

Battle of Midway was being pointed toward the $12 million Dubai World Cup on March 30.

Trained by Hall of Famer Jerry Hollendorfer, Battle of Midway won the San Pasqual Stakes by a half-length on Feb. 2, his last start.

Battle of Midway had career earnings of $1,589,049, with eight wins in 16 starts. He finished third in the 2017 Kentucky Derby for co-owners Don Alberto Stable and WinStar Farm.

Associated Press

