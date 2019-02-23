Baker lifts Morehead St. over Tennessee Tech 66-63

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — James Baker had a career-high 20 points as Morehead State edged past Tennessee Tech 66-63 on Saturday night.

Baker shot 9 for 12 from the field. He added four blocks.

Jordan Walker scored the go-ahead basket on a jumper that made it 61-59 with 1:30 left. Lamontray Harris scored Morehead State’s final five points to help secure the win.

Harris had 15 points and seven rebounds for Morehead State (11-18, 7-9 Ohio Valley Conference). Jordan Walker added 12 points.

Jared Sherfield scored a season-high 20 points and had seven rebounds for the Golden Eagles (7-22, 3-13), who have now lost eight consecutive games. Jr Clay added 15 points and seven assists. Hunter Vick had 10 points and three blocks.

The Eagles improve to 2-0 against the Golden Eagles this season. Morehead State defeated Tennessee Tech 67-61 on Jan. 24. Morehead State faces Murray State at home on Thursday. Tennessee Tech faces Southern Illinois-Edwardsville on the road on Thursday.

