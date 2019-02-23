Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Aaron Baddeley shoots 66 to take Puerto Rico Open lead

RIO GRANDE, Puerto Rico (AP) — Aaron Baddeley shot a 6-under 66 on Saturday at windy Coco Beach Golf and Country Club to take the third-round lead in the PGA Tour’s Puerto Rico Open.

Baddeley had a 12-under 204 total for a one-stroke lead over Nate Lashley in the event that was canceled last year because of Hurricane Maria. The 37-year-old Australian won the 2016 Barbasol Championship for the last of his four PGA Tour titles.

Lashley, tied for the second-round lead with D.J. Trahan, had a 69.

Martin Trainer was 10 under after a 69, and Trahan had a 71 to drop into a tie for fourth at 9 under with Joey Garber (65), Martin Piller (66), Wyndham Clark (69) and Johnson Wagner (69).

Daniel Berger, at No. 72 has the highest world ranking in the field, was 6 under after a 69.

Rafael Campos, the Puerto Rican player who won a Web.com Tour event in the Bahamas in January, shot 74 to fall into a tie for 50th at 1 under.

Bryson Nimmer, the Clemson senior making his first PGA Tour appearance, was even par after a 72.

The winner will receive a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour and an exemption to the PGA Championship, but won’t get an invitation to the Masters.

