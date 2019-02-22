Update on the latest sports

MLB-ANGELS-JENNINGS

Angels sign left-hander Jennings to minor league deal

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels have signed pitcher Dan Jennings to a minor league contract with an invite to big league spring training.

The left-hander appeared in 72 games last season for the Milwaukee Brewers and had a 4-5 record with a 3.22 ERA. Jennings signed with the Brewers after being released by Tampa Bay prior to opening day.

Jennings has made at least 50 appearances the past four seasons with the Chicago White Sox, Tampa Bay and Milwaukee.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-MINNESOTA-FLECK

Minnesota’s Fleck ‘saddened’ by criticism from ex-coach

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota football coach P.J. Fleck says he’s “saddened” by critical remarks from former coach Jerry Kill suggesting Fleck cares more about himself than his players.

Fleck said Thursday on KTLK-AM that he respects Kill but doesn’t understand the criticism. He says “the one thing that’s really important to me is our players.”

Kill, who coached the Gophers from 2011-15, is now the athletic director at Southern Illinois. He said on Sirius XM radio this week that Fleck’s “ego gets carried away” and he’s “about himself” rather than his players. Kill acknowledge he was bothered that Fleck talked about needing to “completely change the culture” when he took over the program in 2017.

WORLD CUP-MEN’S COMBINED

World champion Pinturault closes in on combined title

BANSKO, Bulgaria (AP) — Alexis Pinturault has added the season-long World Cup title in Alpine combined to the world championship title he won 11 days ago.

The Frenchman won the discipline’s season-ending race Friday after his main rival, Marco Schwarz of Austria, picked up an injury in the super-G portion and was forced to skip the slalom.

Schwarz, who was leading the combined standings after winning the only previous race in Wengen last month, hurt his left knee after landing a jump shortly before the super-G finish. The Austrian ski team said Schwarz would travel back to Austria for medical checks later Friday.

The runner-up in the standings, Victor Muffat-Jeandet of France, didn’t finish his slalom run and also failed to score points.

WORLD CUP-SHIFFRIN’S HIATUS

Tired Shiffrin takes break from World Cup stage to recharge

UNDATED (AP) — The only sure way to beat Mikaela Shiffrin these days is to have her not show up. And that’s about to be the case.

A worn out and under-the-weather Shiffrin will temporarily apply the brakes on her splendid season in order to take a much-needed breather.

The skier from Avon, Colorado , plans on skipping World Cup races in Switzerland and Russia — site of the 2014 Sochi Games, where she won Olympic gold in the slalom — before returning to the circuit for the final push. Following a nearly two-week hiatus, she will be back in the start gate for the technical races in the Czech Republic and then the World Cup Finals in Andorra.

Her absence is a chance for other names to appear on top of a podium she’s dominated of late.

So far this season, Shiffrin’s recorded 20 top-three finishes, including 14 World Cup wins along with two world championships gold medals and a bronze. She’s already wrapped up the World Cup slalom title and currently sits 719 points ahead of Petra Vlhova of Slovakia in a bid to win her third straight overall World Cup crown.

LPGA THAILAND

Shin birdies last hole to lead LPGA Thailand after 2 rounds

CHONBURI, Thailand (AP) — South Korean golfer Jenny Shin snatched the lead at the LPGA Thailand with a birdie on the last hole of the second round at Siam Country Club Pattaya on Friday.

Shin bogeyed the sixth hole but sunk five birdies in the rest of the round, including the par-5 18th. Her round of 4-under 68 put her at 11 under overall and one shot ahead of the field.

Three players were tied for second: Lizette Salas of the United States (68), Minjee Lee of Australia (69), and first-round leader Eun-Hee Ji of South Korea (71).