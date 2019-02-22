Trahan, Lashley share lead in Puerto Rico Open

RIO GRANDE, Puerto Rico (AP) — D.J. Trahan birdied the final hole Friday at windy Coco Beach Golf and Country Club for a 5-under 67 and a share of the second-round lead with Nate Lashley in the PGA Tour’s Puerto Rico Open.

Trahan had seven birdies and two bogeys in his morning round. The 38-year-old player won the last of his two PGA Tour titles in 2008.

Also playing in the morning wave, Lashley had six birdies and two bogeys in a 68 to match Trahan at 8 under. He’s winless on the PGA Tour.

Roger Sloan, Martin Trainer, Ben Crane and Roberto Diaz were a stroke back in the event that was canceled last year because of Hurricane Maria. Sloan and Trainer shot 67, and Crane and Diaz had 69s.

First-round leader Andres Romero followed his opening 66 with a 73 to drop into a tie for 12th at 5 under.

Rafael Campos, the Puerto Rican player who won a Web.com Tour event in the Bahamas in January, rebounded from an opening 73 with a 68 to move into a tie for 19th at 3 under.

Clemson senior Bryson Nimmer made the cut in his first PGA Tour appearance, following an opening 69 with a 75.

Daniel Berger, at No. 72 has the highest world ranking in the field, was 3 under after a 71.

D.A. Points, the 2017 winner, shot a 72 to remain 1 under.

The winner will receive a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour and an exemption to the PGA Championship, but won’t get an invitation to the Masters.