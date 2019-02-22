St. John’s seeks revenge on Seton Hall

Seton Hall (16-10, 7-7) vs. St. John’s (19-8, 7-7)

Madison Square Garden, New York; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall goes for the season sweep over St. John’s after winning the previous matchup in Newark. The teams last met on Dec. 29, when the Pirates shot 42.2 percent from the field en route to the 76-74 victory.

STEPPING UP: St. John’s’ Shamorie Ponds has averaged 19.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists while LJ Figueroa has put up 14.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and two steals. For the Pirates, Myles Powell has averaged 21.7 points, four rebounds and two steals while Quincy McKnight has put up 10.4 points and four assists.

MIGHTY MYLES: Powell has connected on 35.5 percent of the 214 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 11 of 29 over the last three games. He’s also made 86.1 percent of his free throws this season.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Pirates have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Red Storm. St. John’s has an assist on 34 of 67 field goals (50.7 percent) across its previous three matchups while Seton Hall has assists on 49 of 87 field goals (56.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: St. John’s has committed a turnover on just 14.7 percent of its possessions this season, which is the 10th-best percentage among all Division I teams. The Red Storm have turned the ball over only 10.7 times per game this season.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com