Spring training gets underway in Florida, Arizona

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Spring training is underway in Florida.

There are four exhibition games on the schedule for Friday, with the Boston Red Sox starting things off against Northeastern in Fort Myers in a traditional matchup with the local school. The Tampa Bay Rays are facing the Philadelphia Phillies, and the Detroit Tigers have an exhibition against Southeastern University.

The Oakland Athletics will play Seattle later in Arizona, a game that could feature the return to the Mariners of 45-year-old Ichiro Suzuki.

The spring training schedule was supposed to start on Thursday, but the Mariners and A’s were rained out.

