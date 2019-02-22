Quinnipiac looks to sweep Monmouth

Quinnipiac (14-12, 9-6) vs. Monmouth (10-18, 9-6)

OceanFirst Bank Center, West Long Branch, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth seeks revenge on Quinnipiac after dropping the first matchup in Hamden. The teams last met on Jan. 10, when Monmouth made just four 3-pointers on 25 attempts while the Bobcats went 14 for 36 behind the arc on their way to an 89-83 victory.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Monmouth’s Ray Salnave has averaged 12 points while Deion Hammond has put up 11.8 points. For the Bobcats, Cameron Young has averaged 23 points and 5.1 rebounds while Rich Kelly has put up 13.1 points and 4.5 assists.

TERRIFIC YOUNG: Young has connected on 43.2 percent of the 190 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 19 of 36 over his last three games. He’s also made 74.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Quinnipiac has won its last three road games, scoring 85.7 points, while allowing 79.3 per game.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Hawks have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Bobcats. Monmouth has an assist on 39 of 74 field goals (52.7 percent) over its previous three matchups while Quinnipiac has assists on 38 of 80 field goals (47.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Quinnipiac as a team has made 10.8 3-pointers per game this season, which is eighth-most among Division I teams. The Bobcats have averaged 12.4 3-pointers per game over their last five games.

