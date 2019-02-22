Portland St. seeks revenge on Sac State

Sacramento State (12-12, 6-9) vs. Portland State (12-14, 7-8)

The Viking Pavilion, Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 10:05 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State goes for the season sweep over Portland State after winning the previous matchup in Sacramento. The teams last played each other on Feb. 11, when the Hornets shot 59.3 percent from the field while holding Portland State’s shooters to just 35.8 percent en route to the 11-point victory.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Portland State’s Holland Woods has averaged 15 points and 5.6 assists while Sal Nuhu has put up 9.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and two blocks. For the Hornets, Marcus Graves has averaged 16.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists while Joshua Patton has put up 13.7 points and 6.3 rebounds.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Woods has either made or assisted on 50 percent of all Portland State field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 24 field goals and 26 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Portland State is 0-8 this year when it scores 67 points or fewer and 12-6 when it scores at least 68.

STREAK SCORING: Portland State has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 85.4 points while giving up 74.8.

DID YOU KNOW: Portland State is ranked first among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 40.8 percent. The Vikings have averaged 16 offensive boards per game.

