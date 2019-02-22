Oilers’ Connor McDavid suspended for check to head

NEW YORK (AP) — Edmonton Oilers All-Star Connor McDavid has been suspended two games for an illegal check to the head of the New York Islanders’ Nick Leddy during Edmonton’s 4-3 win on Thursday night.

The league announced the suspension on Friday. McDavid was given a minor penalty for the hit, which occurred late in the first period. He later scored the game-winner in overtime.

McDavid will forfeit $134,409 in salary while he serves the suspension.

The 22-year-old McDavid, the league MVP in 2016-17 and a three-time All-Star, ranks third in the NHL with 85 points (32 goals, 53 assists) this season. He will miss games against the Anaheim Ducks and Nashville Predators.

