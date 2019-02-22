Northeastern seeks revenge on Towson

Towson (10-18, 6-9) vs. Northeastern (17-10, 11-4)

Matthews Arena, Boston; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Towson goes for the season sweep over Northeastern after winning the previous matchup in Towson. The teams last met on Jan. 24, when the Tigers shot 50 percent from the field while holding Northeastern’s shooters to just 41.8 percent on the way to a 75-72 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Northeastern has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Vasa Pusica, Jordan Roland, Donnell Gresham Jr. and Anthony Green have combined to account for 62 percent of all Huskies scoring this season, though that figure has dropped to 43 percent over the last five games.

BRILLIANT BRIAN: Brian Fobbs has connected on 38 percent of the 163 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 11 for 24 over the last three games. He’s also made 79.1 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Towson is 0-8 when scoring fewer than 61 points and 10-10 when scoring at least 61.

PERFECT WHEN: Northeastern is a perfect 8-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 42.9 percent or less. The Huskies are 9-10 when they let opponents to shoot any better than that.

DID YOU KNOW: Towson has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 35.3 percent, ranking the Tigers 22nd nationally in that category. The offensive rebound percentage for Northeastern sits at just 22.5 percent (ranked 332nd).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com