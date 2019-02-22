NCAA to experiment with new bonus free throw rules at NIT

The NCAA will experiment with eliminating one-and-one free throws and change the way bonus free throws are awarded at this year’s NIT.

The experimental rules announced Friday also will include an extended 3-point arc, a wider free throw lane and new shot clock rules after offensive rebounds — rules all used at last year’s NIT.

Team fouls will be reset at the 10-minute mark of each half and two free throws will be awarded after the fifth team foul of each segment. If a team doesn’t reach five team fouls during a segment, two bonus free throws will be awarded after the second team foul committed in the final two minutes of each half.

The shot clock also will be reset to 20 seconds after an offensive rebound and the 3-point arc will be moved to 22 feet, 1.75 inches to match the FIBA line used in international competition.

The free throw lane will be widened from 12 to 16 feet, the same width used by the NBA.



