Mt. St. Mary’s seeks revenge on Bryant

Mount St. Mary’s (8-20, 5-10) vs. Bryant (9-17, 6-9)

Chace Athletic Center, Smithfield, Rhode Island; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bryant goes for the season sweep over Mount St. Mary’s after winning the previous matchup in Emmitsburg. The teams last met on Jan. 10, when the Bulldogs shot 46.9 percent from the field while limiting Mount St. Mary’s’s shooters to just 40.8 percent on their way to the 66-59 victory.

FAB FRESHMEN: Mount St. Mary’s’ Vado Morse, Malik Jefferson and Damian Chong Qui have collectively scored 42 percent of the team’s points this season, including 47 percent of all Mountaineers scoring over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Morse has directly created 48 percent of all Mount St. Mary’s field goals over the last three games. Morse has 16 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

YET TO WIN: The Mountaineers are 0-15 when they allow at least 74 points and 8-5 when they hold opponents to anything below 74. The Bulldogs are 0-16 when allowing 72 or more points and 9-1 on the season, otherwise.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Mountaineers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Bulldogs. Bryant has 43 assists on 88 field goals (48.9 percent) across its past three outings while Mount St. Mary’s has assists on 38 of 67 field goals (56.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Bryant has attempted the second-most free throws among all NEC teams. The Bulldogs have averaged 21.4 foul shots per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com