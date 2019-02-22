Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Mavericks’ Doncic out Friday with sore right ankle

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic is out of the Dallas Mavericks’ lineup Friday night for a game against the Denver Nuggets because of a sore right ankle.

Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle would not speculate on whether Doncic would miss additional time. The 19-year-old leads Dallas and all rookies with 20.7 points per game. Doncic’s 7.2 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game also are team bests.

This will be the third game Doncic has missed this season. A strained right hip kept him out Dec. 2, and a sore left ankle made him inactive Jan. 31.

Doncic walked through the locker room before Friday’s game but did not stop to talk with reporters. He did not noticeably favor his right ankle.

