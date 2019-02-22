Long Beach St. looks to extend streak vs UC Riverside

Long Beach State (10-18, 4-8) vs. UC Riverside (9-18, 3-8)

Student Recreation Center, Riverside, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach St. looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over UC Riverside. Long Beach State has won by an average of 10 points in its last six wins over the Highlanders. UC Riverside’s last win in the series came on Jan. 23, 2016, a 74-72 win.

SUPER SENIORS: Long Beach State has relied heavily on its seniors. Deishuan Booker, Temidayo Yussuf, KJ Byers, Bryan Alberts and Mason Riggins have combined to account for 68 percent of the team’s scoring this season and 66 percent of all 49ers points over the last five games.

RAMPING IT UP: The 49ers have scored 73.2 points per game against conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the 70.9 per game they put up in non-conference play.

DOMINANT DEISHUAN: Booker has connected on 36.8 percent of the 87 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 23 over the last five games. He’s also converted 90 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 72: UC Riverside is 0-13 this year when it allows 72 points or more and 9-5 when holding opponents to fewer than 72.

WINNING WHEN: Long Beach State is a perfect 7-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 41.5 percent or less. The 49ers are 3-18 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.

DID YOU KNOW: Long Beach State has attempted 24.9 free throws per game this season, the eighth-highest rate in the country. UC Riverside has gotten to the line far less frequently and is averaging only 13.8 foul shots per game (ranked 292nd, nationally).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com