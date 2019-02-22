Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Kershaw shut down by Dodgers after ace not feeling right

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Clayton Kershaw has been shut down indefinitely because manager Dave Roberts says the Los Angeles Dodgers ace “didn’t feel right” after two discouraging outings on the mound.

Kershaw worked out indoors Friday at Camelback Ranch, but didn’t play catch. Roberts wouldn’t speculate on the left-hander’s next bullpen session.

Kershaw says he’s just taking a couple days to reset and believes he’ll be playing catch soon.

Roberts was unclear as to what exactly is going on with the three-time NL Cy Young Award winner, but the manager told reporters in Arizona “no one is alarmed or worried about it.”

Kershaw signed a $93 million, three-year contract in November and was named the opening day starter for the ninth consecutive year earlier this week.

