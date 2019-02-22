Judge rules Lorena Martin, Mariners must go to arbitration

SEATTLE (AP) — A King County Superior Court judge has ruled that Lorena Martin’s wrongful termination lawsuit against the Seattle Mariners must be resolved in private arbitration rather than in court.

Judge Regina Cahan ruled Friday that Martin had signed a contract with the team that called for any contract dispute to be resolved via arbitration, and that the contract was signed prior to a new state law that calls for cases of discrimination to be heard in open court.

Martin’s lawyer had argued that the Mariners wanted arbitration as a way to keep the case out of the public spotlight, The Seattle Times reported . But Cahan said the new law, which went into effect last June, did not pre-empt the clauses in Martin’s contract calling for arbitration.

