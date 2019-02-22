Hinchton’s 3-point play leads Canisius past Monmouth 60-59

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Scott Hitchon’s 3-point play with 58.2 seconds left gave Canisius a 60-59 win over Monmouth on Friday night.

Hitchon scored on a putback and was fouled. After sinking the free throw, Diago Quinn scored to cut the lead to one with 41.1 seconds remaining. Canisius turned the ball over on a shot-clock violation but Quinn missed a turnaround jumper to end the game.

Takal Molson had 15 points and six rebounds for Canisius.

Hitchon had 14 points for Canisius (13-14, 10-5 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Jonathan Sanks added 12 points.

Deion Hammond had 14 points for the Hawks (10-19, 9-7). Quinn added 13 points. Mustapha Traore had 10 points and eight rebounds.

The Golden Griffins improve to 2-0 against the Hawks this season. Canisius defeated Monmouth 80-66 on Jan. 24. Canisius takes on Iona on the road on Sunday. Monmouth plays Quinnipiac at home on Sunday.

