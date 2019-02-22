Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

FIFA strips Peru of U17 World Cup hosting rights

ZURICH (AP) — Peru will no longer host the Under-17 World Cup in October after being stripped of the tournament by FIFA on Friday over concerns about the infrastructure.

The decision was taken by the bureau of the FIFA Council which features the six regional confederation presidents and FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

The tournament was due to be staged in October after Peru was awarded the competition last June.

But following various inspection visits, FIFA said it found a “number of organizational and infrastructure challenges linked to the event delivery.”

FIFA is evaluating alternative host countries, which were not specified.

England is the defending champion after winning the 2017 edition in India.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Patriots owner Robert Kraft charged with solicitation of a prostitute

Patriots owner Robert Kraft charged with solicitation of a prostitute

10:19 am
Washington looks for home win vs Colorado

Washington looks for home win vs Colorado

5:00 am
Jokic, Nuggets to face Doncic, Mavericks

Jokic, Nuggets to face Doncic, Mavericks

1:12 am
Patriots owner Robert Kraft charged with solicitation of a prostitute
News

Patriots owner Robert Kraft charged with solicitation of a prostitute

Washington looks for home win vs Colorado
Sports

Washington looks for home win vs Colorado

Jokic, Nuggets to face Doncic, Mavericks
Sports

Jokic, Nuggets to face Doncic, Mavericks

Scroll to top
Skip to content