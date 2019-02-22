Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Deulofeu hat-trick leads Watford to 5-1 rout of Cardiff

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Gerard Deulofeu claimed his first hat-trick in English football and captain Troy Deeney scored twice as Watford strolled to a 5-1 victory at Cardiff in the Premier League Friday.

Former Barcelona winger Deulofeu fired the visitors into a first-half lead before netting twice in as many minutes just after the hour-mark.

Deeney then put the game beyond relegation-haunted Cardiff with his first league goals since the start of January.

Cardiff’s consolation effort came from Sol Bamba.

Watford’s victory took the team up to seventh place, while Cardiff is one point above the relegation zone.

Associated Press

